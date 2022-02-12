Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Shares of OXACU stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

