Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:OTEC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $284,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $923,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OTEC opened at $10.03 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.
OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is based in New York.
