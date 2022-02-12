Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,522 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCA opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

