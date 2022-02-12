Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCDO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.71) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON RCDO opened at GBX 458 ($6.19) on Friday. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.90). The company has a market capitalization of £284.96 million and a PE ratio of 157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.56.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

