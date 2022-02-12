Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

