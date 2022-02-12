Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Up 666.7% in January

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
RXEEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €19.50 ($22.41) to €22.00 ($25.29) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($28.74) to €27.00 ($31.03) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.
Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.11. 584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Rexel has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
