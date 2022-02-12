Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 761.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVLGF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 19,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

