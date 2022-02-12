Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 761.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RVLGF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 19,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About Revival Gold
