Reviewing iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSpecimen and Vitality Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 4.88 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 53.17 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSpecimen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iSpecimen and Vitality Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.64%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Vitality Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Vitality Biopharma N/A -116.79% -71.85%

Summary

iSpecimen beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Vitality Biopharma

Malachite Innovations, Inc. engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency. The Pharmaceutical Operations segment engages in research and development primarily related to the Company’s cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Robert T. Brooke on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

