Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $31,077,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,765,000 after buying an additional 469,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.