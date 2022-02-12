Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sysco Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

