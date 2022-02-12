Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

BIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

TSE:BIR opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

