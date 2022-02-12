Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,122.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.50) to GBX 4,600 ($62.20) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Renishaw stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

