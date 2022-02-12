Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Renasant has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. 207,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,438. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

