Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

RNLX opened at $10.99 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

