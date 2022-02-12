Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,280,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,815,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after buying an additional 1,921,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

