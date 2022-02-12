Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 296,648 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,648 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DHI Group worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DHX opened at $5.77 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

