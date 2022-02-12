Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,086 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100,575.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

TR stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

