Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McAfee by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,200,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,400 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 430,822 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.80 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

