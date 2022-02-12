Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

