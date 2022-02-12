Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.57), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.720-$3.800 EPS.

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

