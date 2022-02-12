Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.