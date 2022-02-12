Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.92.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Redfin has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

