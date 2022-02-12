Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,896 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises about 7.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

