Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 4.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE TRGP opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.