Raymond James Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

