Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

HRX stock opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$14.95 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.39.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

