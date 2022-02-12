Raymond James Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $107.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $80.60 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

