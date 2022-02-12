Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $833,217.54 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $833,217.54 and approximately $21,244.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.55 or 0.06923877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00294139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00761018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00076956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00397009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00224156 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,352,599 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

