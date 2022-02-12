Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the January 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REEMF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.97.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

