Raphael Lamm Buys 401,589 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 401,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,140,914.35 ($809,159.11).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 473,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.87 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,358,599.63 ($963,545.83).

On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.71 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$645,051.03 ($457,483.00).

On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm purchased 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($466,507.53).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

