Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RAND opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 16.89. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.
In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,657 shares of company stock valued at $286,329. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rand Capital
Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
