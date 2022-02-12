Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Buyback $400.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

