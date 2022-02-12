Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $232.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

