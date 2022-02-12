Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.
NASDAQ QDEL opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $232.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02.
About Quidel
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
