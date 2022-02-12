Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.33 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

DGX stock opened at $132.37 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

