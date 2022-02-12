Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $32,481.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.55 or 0.06923877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00294139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00761018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014169 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00076956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00397009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00224156 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,935,468 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.