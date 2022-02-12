Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock traded down $19.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 953,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,622. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.