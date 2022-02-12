Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $317,000 Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $152.20 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

