Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,170 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENEA. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $372.26 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

