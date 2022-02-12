Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,772 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after buying an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,662,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.41.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

