Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

GDS stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

