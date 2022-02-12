Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $284,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RSG opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.43. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
