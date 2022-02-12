Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEC stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $522.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

