Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

