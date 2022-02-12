Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,094 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $57.80 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $901.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.