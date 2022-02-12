QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 405 ($5.48) price objective on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 394 ($5.33).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 35,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($125,895.88). Also, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,849.90). Insiders have acquired a total of 40,118 shares of company stock worth $10,660,434 over the last ninety days.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.