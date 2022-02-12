Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Raised by Truist Financial (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.