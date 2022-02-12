Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

