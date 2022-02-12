Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

PFG opened at $76.04 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.