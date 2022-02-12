Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Genasys Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

GNSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

GNSS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.49. Genasys has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

