Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DHI Group, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHX. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

